Health

New Brunswick reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries Friday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 1:18 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. infectious disease expert says new COVID-19 variants should be taken seriously' N.B. infectious disease expert says new COVID-19 variants should be taken seriously
WATCH: One of New Brunswick’s top infectious disease experts says COVID-19 cases could increase exponentially if new variants are not taken seriously.

New Brunswick is reporting five new COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries on Friday.

The new data means that there are now 156 active cases in the province.

Read more: Health officials provide information on COVID-19 variants as N.B. reports 1 new death

One of the new COVID-19 cases is being reported in the Saint John region: an individual between the ages of 50 and 59.

Three cases are being reported in the Edmundston zone: an individual 19 years old or younger; an individual between the ages of 40 and 49; and an individual between the ages of 80 and 89.

There is one case being reported in the Bathurst region on Friday: an individual between the ages of 20 and 29.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Infectious disease expert outlines risk from COVID-19 variants' Coronavirus: Infectious disease expert outlines risk from COVID-19 variants
Coronavirus: Infectious disease expert outlines risk from COVID-19 variants

New Brunswick has now had 1,382 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, of which 1,203 people have recovered.

There have been 22 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

Six people are currently in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

Read more: How New Brunswick’s plan to recover from COVID-19 works

The Edmundston remains in the red phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. All other regions remain in the orange phase.

New Brunswick completed 1,484 tests on Thursday. The province has now completed 215,879 tests since the pandemic began.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Blaine HiggsCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickDr. Jennifer RussellJennifer RussellPremier Blaine Higgs
