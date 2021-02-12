New Brunswick reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries Friday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting five new COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries on Friday.

The new data means that there are now 156 active cases in the province.

One of the new COVID-19 cases is being reported in the Saint John region: an individual between the ages of 50 and 59.

Three cases are being reported in the Edmundston zone: an individual 19 years old or younger; an individual between the ages of 40 and 49; and an individual between the ages of 80 and 89.

There is one case being reported in the Bathurst region on Friday: an individual between the ages of 20 and 29.

New Brunswick has now had 1,382 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, of which 1,203 people have recovered.

There have been 22 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

Six people are currently in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

The Edmundston remains in the red phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. All other regions remain in the orange phase.

New Brunswick completed 1,484 tests on Thursday. The province has now completed 215,879 tests since the pandemic began.