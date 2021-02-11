Menu

Health

New Brunswick health officials to provide update on COVID-19 variants

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Woman wants N.B. travel restrictions changed after request to attend funeral denied' Woman wants N.B. travel restrictions changed after request to attend funeral denied
A former Saint John woman says the provincial government has refused her request for a travel exemption to New Brunswick after the sudden death of her father. She says the rules are too harsh and cruel. Tim Roszell has more.

New Brunswick health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will be joined Dr. Gordon Dow, an infectious disease specialist for the update.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, declares outbreak at J.D. Irving sawmill

Dow is set to provide some more information on COVID-19 variants.

The province has solicited questions from the public on the topic and says Dow will address them during the Thursday update.

The COVID-19 update will be livestreamed on the Global News website. It is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. AT.

Click to play video 'N.B. premier says province is recovering well from pandemic' N.B. premier says province is recovering well from pandemic
N.B. premier says province is recovering well from pandemic
