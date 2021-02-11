New Brunswick health officials to provide update on COVID-19 variants

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will be joined Dr. Gordon Dow, an infectious disease specialist for the update.

Dow is set to provide some more information on COVID-19 variants.

The province has solicited questions from the public on the topic and says Dow will address them during the Thursday update.

The COVID-19 update will be livestreamed on the Global News website. It is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. AT.

