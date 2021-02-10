Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, declares outbreak at J.D. Irving sawmill

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 2:47 pm
New Brunswick is looking at using rapid tests for some essential workers who must enter the province each day. As Silas Brown reports, many workers, including daily commuters, must take a weekly COVID-19 test. But that may soon change.

New Brunswick health officials report 14 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 175.

Twelve of the new cases are located in the Edmundston region. The remaining two are in Fredericton and the Saint John region.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 15 new cases, 1 death and 4th U.K. variant case

Health officials have declared an outbreak at J.D. Irving sawmill in Saint-Léonard after five COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Public health is conducting contact tracing and employee testing at the facility.

A positive case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed at the Marika Care and Education Center in Grand Falls, N.B. The child-care facility was closed Wednesday to allow for contact tracing.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,375 cases of the virus. Since Tuesday, 22 people have recovered for a total of 1,178 recoveries.

There have been 21 deaths linked to COVID-19 in New Brunswick. As of Wednesday, six patients are hospitalized with the virus, and two are in intensive care.

CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 OutbreakNew Brunswick COVID-19EdmundstonSaint-LeonardIrving SawmillJ.D. Irving SawmillMarika Care and Education Center
