New Brunswick reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, declares outbreak at J.D. Irving sawmill

New Brunswick health officials report 14 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 175.

Twelve of the new cases are located in the Edmundston region. The remaining two are in Fredericton and the Saint John region.

Health officials have declared an outbreak at J.D. Irving sawmill in Saint-Léonard after five COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Public health is conducting contact tracing and employee testing at the facility.

A positive case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed at the Marika Care and Education Center in Grand Falls, N.B. The child-care facility was closed Wednesday to allow for contact tracing.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,375 cases of the virus. Since Tuesday, 22 people have recovered for a total of 1,178 recoveries.

There have been 21 deaths linked to COVID-19 in New Brunswick. As of Wednesday, six patients are hospitalized with the virus, and two are in intensive care.