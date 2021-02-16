Saskatchewan adds new 3 coronavirus deaths, 136 infections

Three more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing Saskatchewan’s total deaths related to the pandemic up to 357.

One of the recently deceased was reported in their 40s from the far north west zone, according to a press release. Another was in their 50s from north west while the third was in the 80-plus age group from far north west zone.

According to the government on Tuesday, there were 136 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 26,829. The new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 167.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 184 patients with COVID-19 — 164 are receiving inpatient care and 20 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,611 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number since 1,427 were reported on Nov. 13, 2020.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 24,861 following 264 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 1,437 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. To date, 547,277 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 13,596 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said, adding that due to the Family Day statutory holiday, there has been delayed reporting for vaccine administration.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live on our website.

