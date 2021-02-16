Saskatchewan extends COVID-19 public health measures until March 19

Send this page to someone via email

The current public health measures in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan will remain in place until at least March 19.

The measures were set to expire on Feb 19.

Details have not yet been released as to why the province is extending the measures for another four weeks.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are holding a briefing at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

Measures include mandatory masks in all public spaces and banning household visits.

The only exception is single individuals, who are allowed to meet with one household of less than five people provided it is always the same household.

The province said enforcement of the measures will continue as more fines were announced.

Specklebelly’s Brew Pub in Saskatoon was fined $14,000 during the week of Feb. 8 for failing to abide by public health orders. Health officials did not release the nature of the violation.

Health officials said 18 locations in Regina and Saskatoon were inspected on Feb. 7 — Super Bowl Sunday — but saw no breaches that warranted enforcement.

Continuing public health measures

Co-parenting arrangements can continue and caregivers, support personnel and tradespeople are permitted in a residence.

Groups of 10 or less are allowed to briefly meet outside to exchange greetings if physical distancing between households can be maintained.

Seating at restaurants and licensed establishments is also limited to four at a table and alcohol sales are banned after 10 p.m. daily.

Visits to long-term care homes except for compassionate reasons remain suspended.

Casinos and bingo halls remain closed and personal care services must reduce customer occupancy by 50 per cent.

Retail services up to 20,000 square feet must reduce their capacity by 50 per cent, while those over 20,000 square feet must reduce their capacity by 25 per cent.

Places of worship are limited to no more than 30 people, including weddings, funerals and baptismal services. No food or drink may be present or served.

Indoor public banquets, conferences, wedding and funeral receptions in public venues are also limited to 30 people, with no food or beverages allowed.

Capacity is restricted to 30 people at all arenas, live theatres, movie theatres, performing arts venues and any other facilities. If food or beverage service is offered at any of the venues, it must be kept separate, with no food or drink allowed in the activity area.

All team and group sports and activities remain suspended, including amateur and recreational leagues for all age groups.

Athletes and dancers 18 years of age and under can continue to practice in groups of eight or fewer, with at least three metres of physical distancing between participants at all times and following masking protocol.

