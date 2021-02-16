Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged in relation to Valentine’s Day stabbing in London, Ont.

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged following a stabbing in London, Ont., on Valentine’s Day.

Read more: London, Ont., police launch weapons investigation after gunshots heard

According to London police, acquaintances were together at a residence on King Street around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday when unprovoked, the teen reportedly stabbed another person multiple times.

The suspect fled, and police say he was arrested without incident about 10 minutes later.

Read more: Weapons investigation launched following incident in south-end London, Ont.

Officers say the 22-year-old victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The 17-yer-old has been charged with aggravated assault and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '1 taken to hospital after stabbing on Aylmer St. in Peterborough' 1 taken to hospital after stabbing on Aylmer St. in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeStabbingLondon PoliceLondon OntarioValentine's DayKing StreetLondon crimeTeen Charged17-year oldunprovokedTeen charged in relation to stabbing incident in London
Flyers
More weekly flyers