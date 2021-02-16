Teen charged in relation to Valentine’s Day stabbing in London, Ont.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged following a stabbing in London, Ont., on Valentine’s Day.
According to London police, acquaintances were together at a residence on King Street around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday when unprovoked, the teen reportedly stabbed another person multiple times.
The suspect fled, and police say he was arrested without incident about 10 minutes later.
Officers say the 22-year-old victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The 17-yer-old has been charged with aggravated assault and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
