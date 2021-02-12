Menu

Canada

London, Ont., police launch weapons investigation after gunshots heard

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 12, 2021 6:13 pm
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police have launched a weapons investigation after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Police say they were called to the area of Paddington Avenue near Tecumseh Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Police determined a firearm was discharged into the street near this intersection.

Paddington Avenue near Tecumseh Avenue. Google Maps

Officials say there are no reported injuries and no weapon has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More to come.

