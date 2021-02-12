London, Ont., police launch weapons investigation after gunshots heard

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London police have launched a weapons investigation after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Police say they were called to the area of Paddington Avenue near Tecumseh Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Police determined a firearm was discharged into the street near this intersection.

Paddington Avenue near Tecumseh Avenue. Google Maps

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say there are no reported injuries and no weapon has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More to come.

2:00 14-year-old girl critically injured in North York shooting 14-year-old girl critically injured in North York shooting