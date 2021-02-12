Menu

Crime

London man, 24, charged in Wharncliffe Road North weapons probe: police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Multiple police vehicles outside of an apartment complex at 345 Wharncliffe Rd. N on Feb. 11, 2021 for a weapons investigation.
Multiple police vehicles outside of an apartment complex at 345 Wharncliffe Rd. N on Feb. 11, 2021 for a weapons investigation. Courtesy: Dave Murphy

A 24-year-old London, Ont., man is facing a laundry list of weapons-related charges following an hours-long investigation and stand-off Thursday at an apartment complex on Wharncliffe Road North.

Officers responded to the scene at 345 Wharncliffe Rd. N, an eight-floor apartment building owned by London and Middlesex Community Housing, around 10 a.m. after receiving a call about a man observed carrying what was believed to be a handgun in the waist of his pants.

At the address, police say they made a positive identification on the unit the suspect entered with the help of surveillance camera video.

When officers went to the unit, police say three occupants exited, but one did not. Nearby units were evacuated, and negotiators were called to the scene, police said. A police explosives disposal robot was also used during the investigation, according to an eyewitness.

It wasn’t until 5 p.m., some seven hours after the initial call, that police say they entered the unit and arrested one suspect without incident.

London police lead a man away in handcuffs during a weapons investigation at 345 Wharncliffe Rd. N on Feb. 11, 2021.
London police lead a man away in handcuffs during a weapons investigation at 345 Wharncliffe Rd. N on Feb. 11, 2021. Courtesy: Dave Murphy

No injuries were reported in the investigation, police said.

Police say they seized a loaded handgun, a replica handgun, and 14 grams of suspected cocaine valued at $1,400.

The accused, a 24-year-old London man, is facing a dozen charges including 10 weapons-related counts, one of breach of probation, and one of possessing a Schedule I substance.

They were set to appear in court on Friday for the charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

