Crime

Police investigate bomb threat at London car dealership

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 12, 2021 9:41 am
File photo.
File photo. 980 CFPL News

A car dealership was evacuated Thursday afternoon as London police investigated a bomb threat.

Officers went to the dealership on Oxford Street West around 1 p.m. Thursday in relation to a bomb threat.

The dealership was evacuated while police searched both inside and outside of the building.

Police say nothing suspicious was located during the search.

Few details have been released but police say the investigation is ongoing.

