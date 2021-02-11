2 London teens, 3 adults face drug and weapon charges

Send this page to someone via email

Two London teens and three adults are facing drug and weapons charges after police executed multiple search warrants Wednesday afternoon.

Officers executed search warrants at addresses on King Street, Marconi Boulevard and Westminster Boulevard.

Police say they seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a replica handgun, an expandable baton, and several rounds of ammunition. They also say they seized $12,000 in cash, and 146 grams of fenanyl, with a street value of $52,600.

Two male teens, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, along with a 19-year-old man and two women, 19 years old and 18 years old, are facing charges.

The five, all from London, are jointly charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The youths cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and police are withholding the names of the older suspects as they could potentially identify the youths charged.

The 15-year-old male is scheduled to appear in London court Thursday, while the other four are expected to appear in court in May.