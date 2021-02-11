London police hope to return recovered stolen items

Send this page to someone via email

London Police are looking to return recovered jewelry and keys that were discovered as part of a recent investigation.

During an investigation involving stolen licence plates, police say members of the street crime unit recovered property they believe was stolen.

The recovered property, including keys, key fobs and jewelry, was seized on Jan. 30 in the east end of the city.

Police say attempts to identify the owners of the stolen items have been unsuccessful.

Those who believe the items in question belong to them are asked to call London police.

