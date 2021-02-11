Menu

Crime

London police hope to return recovered stolen items

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 11, 2021 9:13 am
As part of a recent investigation, London police recovered keys, key fobs, and jewelry that the believe was stolen.
London Police

London Police are looking to return recovered jewelry and keys that were discovered as part of a recent investigation.

During an investigation involving stolen licence plates, police say members of the street crime unit recovered property they believe was stolen.

The recovered property, including keys, key fobs and jewelry, was seized on Jan. 30 in the east end of the city.

Police say attempts to identify the owners of the stolen items have been unsuccessful.

Those who believe the items in question belong to them are asked to call London police.

