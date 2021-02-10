Menu

Crime

London Police Service K9 Unit helps apprehend suspect, recover stolen truck

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 4:40 pm
PSD Koda helps apprehend suspect in connection to stolen vehicle in London Ont.,.
PSD Koda helps apprehend suspect in connection to stolen vehicle in London Ont.,. Via LondonPoliceK9 Twitter

Police have charged a London man in connection with a stolen vehicle they recovered Tuesday with the help of the LPS K9 Unit.

Police say around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers saw a White Ford F450 flatbed truck speed out of a parking lot in the south end of the city.

A check of the licence plate revealed that it had been reported stolen on Friday, Feb. 5, police say.

About 15 minutes later, police say they then observed the flatbed truck in the rear parking lot of 1120 Dearness Drive.

Police say a male suspect fled northbound through the parking lot.

A suspect was located and arrested on Dearness Drive with the assistance of a Police Service Dog.

As a result of the investigation, a London man, 25, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court Wednesday concerning the matter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

