Fire destroys house near Sarnia

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews in the Sarnia area have been busy overnight battling a house fire southeast of the city.

Sarnia Fire and Rescue responded to a fully involved structure fire on Churchill Line, near Telfer Road, around midnight.

Officials say no injuries are reported and all occupants made it out safely.

Few other details have been released and the cause of the blaze is not known at this time.

Churchill Line remains closed in the area as firefighters were still at the scene Thursday morning.

Advertisement