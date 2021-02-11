Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Fire destroys house near Sarnia

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 11, 2021 7:38 am
Sarnia fire crews on scene of a fully engulfed house fire on Churchill Line, near Telfer Road.
Sarnia fire crews on scene of a fully engulfed house fire on Churchill Line, near Telfer Road. Sarnia Professional Firefighters Association

Fire crews in the Sarnia area have been busy overnight battling a house fire southeast of the city.

Sarnia Fire and Rescue responded to a fully involved structure fire on Churchill Line, near Telfer Road, around midnight.

Officials say no injuries are reported and all occupants made it out safely.

Trending Stories

Read more: Imperial, Suncor make contingency plans despite ‘low probability’ of Line 5 shutdown

Few other details have been released and the cause of the blaze is not known at this time.

Churchill Line remains closed in the area as firefighters were still at the scene Thursday morning.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireEMSSarnialambton countyEmergency crewslambtonSarnia Fire rescue
Flyers
More weekly flyers