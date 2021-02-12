Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont., man charged in connection with fatal south-end collision

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 12, 2021 12:50 pm
According to police, emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash to reports of a collision involving a transport truck and a vehicle on Jan. 6, 2021.
According to police, emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash to reports of a collision involving a transport truck and a vehicle on Jan. 6, 2021. London Fire Department

London, Ont., police have laid charges in relation to the fatal crash that happened in early January.

On Jan. 6, a collision took place at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash at roughly 1 p.m. to reports of a collision involving a transport truck and a vehicle.

Read more: Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after south London, Ont., crash

Police say a woman was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died later that day. She was identified as 39-year-old Sarah Jones of London.

On Friday, Feb. 12, London police announced its Traffic Management Unit has charged a 36-year-old London man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He’s set to appear in court on May 11.

Read more: Business London Magazine’s Sarah Jones dies of injuries sustained in crash

Jones was the managing editor of Business London Magazine.

The London Chamber of Commerce tweeted that its staff and board of directors were “deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic loss” and that “condolences go out to her family, friends, and co-workers.”

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel 

Click to play video 'Okanagan woman recognized for helping crash victims' Okanagan woman recognized for helping crash victims
Okanagan woman recognized for helping crash victims – Feb 3, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonCrashCollisionFatal CrashLondon PoliceBradley AvenueJackson RoadLondon police collision charged
Flyers
More weekly flyers