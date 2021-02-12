London, Ont., man charged in connection with fatal south-end collision

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have laid charges in relation to the fatal crash that happened in early January.

On Jan. 6, a collision took place at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash at roughly 1 p.m. to reports of a collision involving a transport truck and a vehicle.

Police say a woman was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died later that day. She was identified as 39-year-old Sarah Jones of London.

On Friday, Feb. 12, London police announced its Traffic Management Unit has charged a 36-year-old London man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He’s set to appear in court on May 11.

Jones was the managing editor of Business London Magazine.

The London Chamber of Commerce tweeted that its staff and board of directors were “deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic loss” and that “condolences go out to her family, friends, and co-workers.”

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel

