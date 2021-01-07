Business London Magazine’s Sarah Jones dies of injuries sustained in crash

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a woman taken to hospital following a crash in the city’s south end on Wednesday afternoon succumbed to those injuries later that day.

On Thursday morning, police identified her as Sarah Jones, 39, of London.

Jones was the managing editor of Business London Magazine.

The London Chamber of Commerce tweeted that its staff and board of directors were “deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic loss” and that “condolences go out to her family, friends, and co-workers.”

On social media, London city councillor Arielle Kayabaga said she was just talking with Jones a few days ago about plans and goals for the new year.

Story continues below advertisement

Rest In Peace Sarah, the seeds you planted will grow, the goals we set up for 2021 I’ll try & reach them for you thank you for being a friend, I join the many people who love you to say that you will be missed. My deepest Condolences to your beautiful family and to @BizLondonMag pic.twitter.com/pU1kAG5NsJ — Arielle Kayabaga (@ArielkeK) January 7, 2021

Business London Magazine is published by Postmedia, which is also the parent company of the London Free Press.

“The entire Free Press family is devastated,” said editor-in-chief Joe Ruscitti in a London Free Press article.

The newspaper says Jones leaves behind her husband, son and step-son.

The crash occurred at roughly 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road, east of Highbury Avenue, and involved a vehicle and a transport truck.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the vehicle, now identified as Jones, was extricated by the fire department, police said, and transported to hospital by paramedics where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said late Wednesday that the “investigation has been reassigned to our Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing at this time.”

The collision occurred shortly after another two-vehicle collision north of London. In that case, Middlesex OPP said one person had died and two people were in hospital with serious injuries.