Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after south London, Ont., crash

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 6, 2021 3:30 pm
The London Fire Department said one person needed to be extricated from the vehicle.
The London Fire Department said one person needed to be extricated from the vehicle. via LdnOntFire/Twitter

Police in London, Ont., say officers are investigating a serious crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, emergency crews responded to Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road, east of Highbury Avenue, at roughly 1 p.m. to reports of a crash involving a transport truck and a vehicle.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in midday crash north of London, Ont.

The driver of the vehicle was extricated by the fire department, police say, and transported to hospital by paramedics.

Police say the woman, who was not identified, has life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Bradley Avenue is closed between Jackson Road and Meadowgate Boulevard and Jackson Road is closed between Evans Boulevard and Bradley Avenue but police have not said how long the road closures are expected to last.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash occurred shortly after another two-vehicle collision north of London. In that case, Middlesex OPP say one person had died and two people were in hospital with serious injuries.

Click to play video 'Man in life-threatening condition after transport truck crash on Hwy. 401 in Toronto' Man in life-threatening condition after transport truck crash on Hwy. 401 in Toronto
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceSerious Crashtransport trucksouth londonLondon CrashJackson RoadBradley Avenue crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers