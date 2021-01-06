Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after south London, Ont., crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say officers are investigating a serious crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, emergency crews responded to Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road, east of Highbury Avenue, at roughly 1 p.m. to reports of a crash involving a transport truck and a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was extricated by the fire department, police say, and transported to hospital by paramedics.

Police say the woman, who was not identified, has life-threatening injuries.

Bradley Avenue is closed between Jackson Road and Meadowgate Boulevard and Jackson Road is closed between Evans Boulevard and Bradley Avenue but police have not said how long the road closures are expected to last.

The crash occurred shortly after another two-vehicle collision north of London. In that case, Middlesex OPP say one person had died and two people were in hospital with serious injuries.