Traffic

Traffic mayhem around Lions Gate Bridge after fallen tree forces full closure

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 6:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '160,000 trees to be removed from Stanley Park, impacting traffic'
160,000 trees to be removed from Stanley Park, impacting traffic
Work to remove more than 160,000 trees in Stanley Park is well underway. It's impacting traffic and the Vancouver Park Board says it's about to get a lot worse.Travis Prasad reports. – Nov 30, 2023
The Lions Gate Bridge was closed in both directions on Tuesday afternoon due to a downed tree.

The bridge has now reopened but traffic is heavy in downtown Vancouver, the North Shore and on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge due to the previous closure.

Drive BC said major delays were expected due to heavy congestion.

The tree fell on the road between Lake Trail and Stanley Park Drive.

Transit was also diverted due to the closure.

A downed tree has closed the Lions Gate Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
A downed tree has closed the Lions Gate Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Submitted to Global News
A downed tree has closed the Lions Gate Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A downed tree has closed the Lions Gate Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Submitted to Global News
Click to play video: 'Stanley Park’s ‘necessary’ dead tree removal plan sparks Vancouver petition'
Stanley Park’s ‘necessary’ dead tree removal plan sparks Vancouver petition
