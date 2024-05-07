Traffic mayhem around Lions Gate Bridge after fallen tree forces full closure

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Lions Gate Bridge was closed in both directions on Tuesday afternoon due to a downed tree.

The bridge has now reopened but traffic is heavy in downtown Vancouver, the North Shore and on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge due to the previous closure.

Story continues below advertisement

Drive BC said major delays were expected due to heavy congestion.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The tree fell on the road between Lake Trail and Stanley Park Drive.

Transit was also diverted due to the closure.

View image in full screen A downed tree has closed the Lions Gate Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Submitted to Global News

View image in full screen A downed tree has closed the Lions Gate Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Submitted to Global News