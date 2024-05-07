Traffic mayhem around Lions Gate Bridge after fallen tree forces full closure

The Lions Gate Bridge was closed in both directions on Tuesday afternoon due to a downed tree.
The bridge has now reopened but traffic is heavy in downtown Vancouver, the North Shore and on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge due to the previous closure.
Drive BC said major delays were expected due to heavy congestion.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The tree fell on the road between Lake Trail and Stanley Park Drive.
Transit was also diverted due to the closure.
Trending Now
Stanley Park’s ‘necessary’ dead tree removal plan sparks Vancouver petition
Comments