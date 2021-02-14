Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Weapons investigation launched following incident in south-end London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 14, 2021 11:12 am
Police lights
Officials say the situation has been resolved and the incident is under investigation to determine what charges will be laid. File / Global News

London, Ont., police have launched a weapons investigation following an incident that happened in the city’s south end.

Police say they were called to a residence on Hines Crescent around 7 a.m. Sunday regarding a man in distress and possibly having a weapon.

Officials contained the residence and closed a portion of Hines Crescent and Crawford Street.

The area of Hines Crescent and Crawford Street.
The area of Hines Crescent and Crawford Street. Google Maps

Read more: London, Ont., police launch weapons investigation after gunshots heard

Story continues below advertisement

Police say crisis negotiators also attended the scene.

Trending Stories

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police say the man surrendered himself without incident.

Officials say the situation has been resolved and the incident is under investigation to determine what charges will be laid.

Hines Crescent and Crawford Street have reopened.

Click to play video 'Ontario’s police watchdog probing deadly officer-involved shooting outside Toronto hotel' Ontario’s police watchdog probing deadly officer-involved shooting outside Toronto hotel
Ontario’s police watchdog probing deadly officer-involved shooting outside Toronto hotel – Apr 30, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonInvestigationLondon PoliceWeaponssouth londonWeapons InvestigationLondon police weapons investigationHines Crescent
Flyers
More weekly flyers