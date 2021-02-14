Weapons investigation launched following incident in south-end London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have launched a weapons investigation following an incident that happened in the city’s south end.

Police say they were called to a residence on Hines Crescent around 7 a.m. Sunday regarding a man in distress and possibly having a weapon.

Officials contained the residence and closed a portion of Hines Crescent and Crawford Street.

The area of Hines Crescent and Crawford Street. Google Maps

Police say crisis negotiators also attended the scene.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police say the man surrendered himself without incident.

Officials say the situation has been resolved and the incident is under investigation to determine what charges will be laid.

Hines Crescent and Crawford Street have reopened.

