Second N.L. RCMP employee in eastern health region tests positive for COVID-19

A second RCMP employee in the eastern health region of Newfoundland and Labrador has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mounties said Tuesday the latest case was identified Monday and like the first case reported last week, is the result of spread in the community.

RCMP say the new case involves an employee who has been working from home for several days and who did not have any work contacts.

They say Public Health is conducting contact tracing regarding the latest case.

RCMP say an employee working at their headquarters in St. John’s tested positive for the disease last week.

Work contacts of the first case have been notified of the potential exposure.