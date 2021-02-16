Menu

Health

Second N.L. RCMP employee in eastern health region tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2021 12:19 pm
A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 test swab at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday, January 22, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world.
A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 test swab at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday, January 22, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A second RCMP employee in the eastern health region of Newfoundland and Labrador has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mounties said Tuesday the latest case was identified Monday and like the first case reported last week, is the result of spread in the community.

READ MORE: ‘Hold fast Newfoundland and Labrador’: Province confirms outbreak of U.K. COVID-19 variant

RCMP say the new case involves an employee who has been working from home for several days and who did not have any work contacts.

They say Public Health is conducting contact tracing regarding the latest case.

RCMP say an employee working at their headquarters in St. John’s tested positive for the disease last week.

Work contacts of the first case have been notified of the potential exposure.

