Health

Quebec coroner delays inquiry into COVID-19 related deaths at Herron until September

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 9:50 am
People are shown inside Maison Herron, a long term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, Que., on Saturday, April 11, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world.
People are shown inside Maison Herron, a long term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, Que., on Saturday, April 11, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Public hearings on what unfolded at the Residence Herron will be postponed until September as part of a wider coroner’s inquest into coronavirus-related deaths at long-term care homes in Quebec.

Coroner Gehane Kamel announced her decision Tuesday morning to delay the hearings on the long-term care home in Dorval. The Herron was one of the hardest-hit facilities during the first wave of the pandemic and where more than 40 people died.

READ MORE: Herron lawyer asks for delay in public coroner’s inquest into seniors’ residence deaths

The move comes after a lawyer for Herron’s owners called for the hearings into her client’s facility to be delayed on Monday. Nadine Touma argued that prosecutors haven’t decided if they intend to charge the owners of the long-term care home and that the inquest’s hearing should be put on hold.

However, lawyers representing the families of residents who died at Herron and lawyers representing media companies argued the inquest should continue immediately and publicly.

In the meantime, the coroner’s inquest will continue with hearings regarding other facilities. Kamel is tasked with investigating what happened during the pandemic at six other long-term care homes in the province.

— with files from Global News’ Dan Spector, Mike Armstrong and the Canadian Press

