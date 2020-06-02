Menu

Health

Quebec officials to provide coronavirus update as daily COVID-19 cases dip

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 9:02 am
People with and without face masks walk along Ste-Catherine street in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. .
People with and without face masks walk along Ste-Catherine street in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. . Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday morning as restrictions continue to be gradually lifted.

Legault will be accompanied by Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais and Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.

Quebec continues to have the highest number of cases and deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the country.

READ MORE: Graduating Quebec students to be given chance to say one last goodbye

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, the province recorded some of its lowest increases since late March. Legault said the situation is improving but that people should continue to uphold physical-distancing and hygiene measures.

Since the health crisis began, Quebec has reported 51,354 cases. On Monday, 295 new infections were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also saw 20 more deaths on Monday, one of the lowest increases since the start of the pandemic. There have been 4,661 fatalities.

