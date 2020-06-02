Quebec officials to provide coronavirus update as daily COVID-19 cases dip

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday morning as restrictions continue to be gradually lifted.

Legault will be accompanied by Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais and Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.

Quebec continues to have the highest number of cases and deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the country.

However, the province recorded some of its lowest increases since late March. Legault said the situation is improving but that people should continue to uphold physical-distancing and hygiene measures.

Since the health crisis began, Quebec has reported 51,354 cases. On Monday, 295 new infections were recorded.

The province also saw 20 more deaths on Monday, one of the lowest increases since the start of the pandemic. There have been 4,661 fatalities.