Quebec coroner orders public inquiry into coronavirus deaths at long-term care homes

Quebec’s chief coroner is ordering a public inquiry into the deaths of residents at long-term care homes during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This entirely public process will allow the Quebec population to be informed of the facts raised during the hearings and to follow reflection on this important social issue,” the coroner’s office said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Coroner Géhane Kamel will preside over the inquiry into deaths that occurred in long-term care homes, private seniors’ residences and other facilities. Dr. Jacques Ramsay, a coroner with medical training, has also been tapped to assist in the process.

The health crisis has forced the province’s elder care system under the microscope. Many of the deaths attributable COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, originated in Quebec’s embattled long-term care homes.

Quebec is the province hit hardest by the health crisis, and as of Wednesday, it saw another 29 deaths for a total of 5,298. The province also leads the country in caseload at 54,263 infections.

Last week, Premier François Legault said the numbers in Quebec are improving but that long-term care homes remain in a “difficult situation.”