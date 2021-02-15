Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Herron lawyer asks for delay in public coroner’s inquest into seniors’ residence deaths

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 5:55 pm
Flowers are shown outside Maison Herron, a long term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, Sunday, April 12, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
Flowers are shown outside Maison Herron, a long term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, Sunday, April 12, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

The long-awaited public coroner’s inquiry into the dozens of deaths at the Herron and other Quebec seniors’ residences was scheduled to begin Monday, but before a witness could be called, lawyers representing Herron management asked for a delay.

They argued that because Quebec Crown prosecutors are still considering laying criminal charges against Herron managers, the coroner’s hearings should be put on hold.

Lawyers representing families of those who died at Herron and lawyers representing media companies argued the inquest should continue immediately and publicly.

“On behalf of the Coroner’s Office, I would like to offer my most sincere condolences to the mourning families, and thank them for their collaboration,” coroner Géhane Kamel said in her opening statement.

In June 2020, Quebec’s top coroner announced Kamel would preside over the public hearing into COVID-19 deaths at Herron and a number of other Quebec seniors’ homes.

Story continues below advertisement

During her opening remarks, Kamel spoke about how during the first wave, 47 people died at Herron, and how more than half of Quebec’s COVID-19 deaths had come at CHSLDs.

Read more: Quebec coroner orders public inquiry into coronavirus deaths at long-term care homes

“I must question everything everything linked to these deaths, including state and administrative structures that are supposed to protect residents of seniors homes,” she said.

“This is the first very public proceeding in which we will really be able to ask the key decision makers the questions and to really shed some factual light about what went on,” said Patrick Martin-Ménard, a lawyer representing family members of people who died at Herron.

The list of witnesses slated to testify on the first day of the hearing included a Montreal police officer and Montreal’s director of public health. Before any of that could happen, Nadine Touma, the lawyer representing Samantha Choweiri and Andrei Stanica of Herron parent company Groupe Katasa, asked for the inquest to be delayed.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec Crown prosecutors are still analyzing evidence, and may still lay criminal charges on Herron management.

Touma argued that the public inquiry could affect Stanica and Choweiri’s right to a fair trial down the line. She said if the hearing does move forward, it should do so under a publication ban.

Related News

“The families have been waiting for a long time for answers. This is a crucial step in them getting these answers. If the proceeding is postponed or if there is a publication ban, it will cause a strong prejudice for these families,” said Martin-Ménard.

Read more: Owners of Dorval’s Herron long-term care residence cease operations, residents to be relocated

Lawyers representing media companies also argued against a delay or publication ban.

Marc-André Nadon called Touma’s concerns “hypothetical,” and argued controversial figures like Luka Magnotta and Richard Henry Bain had fair trials even though their cases were highly mediatized. He said the public hearing could even end up being beneficial to Herron management, giving them an opportunity to speak publicly about the constraints they faced.

Though the coroner said she would have liked to announce her decision Monday, she chose to take some extra time to analyze what was said by both sides.

She will announce her decision on the request for a delay and publication ban Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Pandemic reduced air pollution in Canadian cities' Pandemic reduced air pollution in Canadian cities
Pandemic reduced air pollution in Canadian cities
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Géhane KamelQuebec public inquirygehane kamel coronerGroupe Katasaherron criminal chargesherron inquirySamantha Choweiri and Andrei Stanicaseniors home public inquiry
Flyers
More weekly flyers