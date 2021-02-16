Guelph begins reopening city facilities as stay-at-home order lifts

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it will reopen some of its facilities this week as it moves out of the stay-at-home order and into the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

While Guelph was moved into the red level at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, the city’s recreation centres will not open until Thursday.

“We have to make good decisions if we want to keep our rinks, pools, and local businesses open. Let’s not mess this up,” Mayor Cam Guthrie said in a statement.

“We’ve sacrificed a lot to come this far, it’s up to us to prevent another shutdown or a third wave.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said staff have to be reoriented and trained on the new COVID-19 guidelines and health and safety measures.

All employees and visitors to the facilities will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must wear a mask.

Deputy CAO Colleen Clack-Bush said city staff are cautiously optimistic.

“We know everyone will be excited to return to our recreation centres, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we get our new screening and booking processes up and running,” she said.

“Public health has detected a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the area, so it’s more important than ever to keep our distance, wear our masks, keep our hands clean, as we reopen facilities and resume programs and services.”

2:39 Investigations underway after door handles allegedly removed to residents’ rooms at Ontario retirement home Investigations underway after door handles allegedly removed to residents’ rooms at Ontario retirement home

Drop-in programs at recreation centres, along with pool and ice rentals, start on Thursday. Customers must register for drop-in programs and may do so up to 72 hours in advance.

Story continues below advertisement

Up to 10 people can participate in classes or train in areas with weights or exercise equipment.

Guelph Transit bus passes, city gift cards, large waste items tickets and waste cart exchanges begin at rec centres on Thursday as well.

The city’s libraries are open, except for the Scottsdale branch, but it is offering curbside pickup.

Guelph’s museums reopened on Tuesday but the River Run Centre and Sleeman Centre are still closed.

More details about how Guelph is reopening can be found on the city’s website.

Slow reopening next week. IF you go out, it's more important than EVER to keep your distance, wear a mask, & keep your hands clean. @guelphmuseums open Feb 16, McCrae house Feb 17 @GuelphLibrary open Feb 17#Guelph rec centres Feb 18 https://t.co/B47rpAKZtL #COVID19Guelph pic.twitter.com/lz3jeS4Fm3 — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) February 13, 2021

Advertisement