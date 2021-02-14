Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 14

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

Toronto recreation facilities to open for individuals with disabilities

City of Toronto officials said Sunday that beginning on Tuesday, 10 of the city’s recreation facilities will open to allow people with disabilities to access physical therapy.

“The provincial government recently filed a revision … which provides an exemption for a person with a disability to access recreation, sports and fitness facilities during the lockdown,” a news release read.

“Weight rooms, studios, stretch areas and indoor walking tracks will be made available to residents who meet the provincial criteria to use fitness centres.”

Officials said appointments will need to be made in advance and a medical certificate must be presented to access the facilities.

Ontario updates list of priority groups for COVID-19 vaccines as supply expected to increase

The Ontario government has updated its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans for the coming weeks with supply expected to increase.

In a memo sent to provincial medical officers of health and hospital CEOs, the provincial government’s COVID-19 vaccination task force said that “residents at all long-term care homes across the province have been given an opportunity for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

“Given the expected gradual increase in Ontario’s vaccine supply, the next target groups within the Phase One priority populations have been identified for vaccination,” the memo read.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 981 new cases on Sunday.

Of those:

122 were in Toronto*

209 were in Peel Region

171 were in York Region

35 were in Durham Region

35 were in Halton Region

*The province noted that due to ongoing data maintenance at Toronto Public Health, reported “case counts may fluctuate” from the health unit. On Saturday, Toronto reported 433 cases.

Ontario reports 981 new cases, 42 more deaths

Ontario reported 981 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 285,868.

A total of 267,128 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,235 and is 93.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Forty-two additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,693.

Provincial figures showed there are 705 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 81), with 292 in intensive care (up by five), 203 of whom are on a ventilator (no change).

Nearly 10,700 more vaccine doses administered

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 467,626 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is an increase of 10,679 over 24 hours.

So far, 174,643 people in the province have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Cases won't be reported Monday

With Monday being the Family Day holiday, the Ontario government won’t be providing updated COVID-19 case numbers.

Both Monday and Tuesday’s figures will be provided on Tuesday.