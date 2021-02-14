Ontario reports 42 more COVID-19-related deaths, 981 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 981 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 285,868.

“Locally, there are 209 new cases in Peel, 171 in York Region and 122 in Toronto,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

However, the province noted that due to ongoing data maintenance at Toronto Public Health, reported “case counts may fluctuate” from the health unit.

Forty-two additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,693.

Just over 48,700 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 10,375,912 tests and 15,947 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.6 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.3 per cent, but down from last Sunday’s report when it was 2.8 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 705 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 81), with 292 in intensive care (up by five), 203 of whom are on a ventilator (no change).

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 467,626 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is an increase of 10,679 over 24 hours.

So far, 174,643 people in the province have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

— More to come…

