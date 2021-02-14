Second round of snow forecast for B.C.’s South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Hot on the heels of the region’s biggest snowfall of the season, B.C.’s South Coast faces more snow Sunday.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for southern, central and eastern Vancouver Island and a winter storm watch for the Fraser Valley, while Metro Vancouver remained under a special weather statement.

In Metro Vancouver, snow is expected to shift to rain by late afternoon.

Vancouver itself could get up to four cm, while the North Shore could see up to 11 cm.

1:59 Vancouver Island sees big snowfall Vancouver Island sees big snowfall

Victoria was forecast to see between five and 10 cm of more snow, while inland parts of the island could see between 15 and 25 cm by Monday morning.

In the Fraser Valley, winter conditions are forecast to persist into Tuesday.

Environment Canada said between 10 and 20 cm of snow was possible by Monday afternoon and warned periods of freezing rain were also possible Sunday night through Monday morning.

Temperatures in the region are expected to return to seasonal average by mid-week.

TransLink reported no major disruptions Sunday morning but advised passengers to plan extra time into their commute and to keep an eye on its Twitter feed for service updates.

Anyone venturing onto the roads is reminded that they must have snow tires equipped and know how to drive for the conditions.