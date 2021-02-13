Snow blankets B.C.’s South Coast, with more to come

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians living on the South Coast awoke Saturday morning to a healthy blanket of snow, and meteorologists say there’s more to come.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Saturday just before 7 a.m., while existing alerts for Vancouver Island were upgraded to a winter storm warning.

The agency is forecasting five to 10 centimetres of snow for the Lower Mainland, while Vancouver Island is expected to get up to 15 cm.

BC Transit suspended all bus service in Victoria as heavy snow arrived in the region.

⚠️ #YYJ #RiderAlert – service has been temporarily suspended due to heavy snowfall in #VictoriaBC. Service will be restored with modifications as soon as conditions allow. #YYJTraffic #BCStorm For updates, visit https://t.co/PEMAa6n4DR Thanks for your patience 🚌💙 — BC Transit | Masks Mandatory (@BCTransit) February 13, 2021

Police in Victoria and Saanich urged residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

In Metro Vancouver, Canada Line service was briefly suspended between Bridgeport and Vancouver International Airport.

TransLink reported multiple bus delays and stoppages due to poor weather. Passengers are advised to check TransLink’s Twitter feed for real-time updates.

The City of Vancouver said that plows had been deployed to priority routes, with a focus on bus routes, bridges and arterials.

The city has also opened additional warming shelters through next Tuesday due to plunging temperatures.

PLEASE SHARE: Additional shelter spaces and warming centres will open tonight through to next Tuesday (Feb 12-16) due to an Extreme Weather Alert. @BC_Housing Physical distancing will be encouraged to reduce the risk of transmission of #COVID19. Details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/x9qssCQwQH — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) February 13, 2021

Initial forecasts expect the snow to break off Saturday afternoon, then resume Sunday before shifting to rain Sunday afternoon.