Winter storm warnings for B.C.’s South Coast. Heads up Victoria!

Oh, to be a weather forecaster on days like these — so fun but super stressful because there is always so much uncertainty. Nonetheless, here’s what we think you should expect.

It looks likely that Saturday morning’s snow event will be minimal for much of the Lower Mainland but that’s doesn’t mean we won’t see any snow. Tobogganers, it may be just enough! We are certainly going to see more snow than what we’ve seen so far this winter. Even a few centimetres across the Lower Mainland can be exciting for kids and cause major problems on the roads.

The areas we will be watching for major snow and problems are across Vancouver Island, specifically the southern part of the island.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the Greater Victoria region extending out to areas like Sooke, the Malahat from Goldstream to Mill Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands.

These regions can expect anywhere from 10 to 25 centimetres of snowfall between midnight Friday through Saturday morning. Driving conditions during this time will be dangerous due to rapidly accumulating snow and low visibility caused by strong winds blowing snow.

Areas further north on Vancouver Island are under a snowfall warning with 10 to 15 cm of snow possible.

The Lower Mainland is the toughest call in this type of weather scenario.

Here’s why: Saturday morning’s snow depends on who wins the battle between two air masses. On the left, the mild moisture-laden airmass moving in from the pacific. On the right, the dry, cold outflow airmass which is in place across the Lower Mainland. If the push from the pacific airmass is strong enough and the outflow over the Lower Mainland weakens, snow will be the outcome.

But right now, it looks like, the dry, cold outflow will put up quite a fight. This means, heavy snow is unlikely and a range of minimal amounts from two to 5 cm is more likely. Most of the energy from the Pacific airmass will likely be diverted to the south.

The timeline for this 2-5 cm for the Lower Mainland is also tricky. It can take a while to scour out that dry air. Snow may fall at higher elevations for several hours but have a hard time reaching the ground and amounting to much . There is the majority of our accumulations occur late morning in the early afternoon.