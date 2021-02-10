Metro Vancouver to see record-breaking cold, with more snow to come

Send this page to someone via email

After a little snowfall Wednesday, Metro Vancouver is expected to see record-breaking cold temperatures overnight.

Wind chills in Metro Vancouver will range from -8 C to -14 C, across Vancouver Island -5 C to -10 C with the coldest in the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound at -15 C to -25 C.

According to Environment Canada, a wind chill value of -25 C brings a moderate risk of frostbite and is a huge concern for the homeless.

Light snowfall is also expected overnight with minimal accumulations.

Southeast Metro Vancouver, South Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley could see a few flakes.

But the most snow (and we’re not talking about much) could be in Powell River and Campbell River overnight with 0-4 cm.

The biggest snowstorm of the season will hit the South Coast on Friday.

Snow is forecast to develop across Vancouver Island in the afternoon and in the evening for Metro Vancouver.

Early snowfall predictions are showing anywhere from 10-15 cm for the mainland while Vancouver Island could see a range from 10-30 cm.

This snowstorm should clear out by Saturday afternoon, leaving a perfect day for tobogganing.

Snowfall will develop again on Sunday morning but will likely change over to rain by about noon. As always, stay tuned for further updates.