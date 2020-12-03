Menu

Tech

Many questions remain after TransLink’s suspicious network activity impacts IT services

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 2:57 pm
Skytrain ticket vending machine Compass
Customers are still unable to use credit and debit cards at Compass vending machines. Global News

It appears there are still more questions than answers surrounding the suspicious network activity at TransLink that impacted its IT systems.

“When we first detected this suspicious activity on our network, we took proactive steps to disable various systems in order to isolate the problem,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said at the mayor’s council meeting Thursday morning.

“This did cause several customer impacts, some of which are ongoing.”

Desmond said customers are still not able to use credit or debit cards at Compass vending machines but they can still use cash and the tap-to-pay feature at fare gates.

Various online services, including the Trip Planner tool, remain disabled at this time.

“We’re also conducting a comprehensive forensic investigation to determine any potential impact to data,” Desmond added. “That said, it is important to note that we do not have access to customer payment information, which is processed by secure third-party payment processors.”

Read more: TransLink investigates ‘suspicious network activity’ affecting online payment options

While officials are still not calling it a hack, a source told Global News the entire database was breached Monday night.

Sources inside TransLink told Global News Wednesday that phones are down, the radio system on buses has been down for more than 24 hours, drivers can’t access an online portal for employees, and some tasks are being done manually.

TransLink said it was limited in the information it could share, “given that this is an active investigation involving law enforcement authorities.”

Transit systems are still operating regularly and without any impact on the schedules.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said an investigation has been launched involving local and national cyber-crime experts.

