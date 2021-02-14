Nova Scotia reported 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19 on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday and said nine active cases remain in the province.

According to public health, the case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The person is self-isolating, as required, said the province.

“This Valentine’s Day, let’s show each other love by following the public health protocols put in place to keep each other safe. COVID-19 is still here and we can’t let our guard down,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,429 Nova Scotia tests on Feb. 13.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 180,212 tests. There have been 504 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

One person is currently in hospital, in ICU. Four hundred and ninety-five cases are now resolved.

“Nova Scotians have shown their love for their families, friends and communities from the day this pandemic started,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“The journey is not over yet. We need to stay the course of protecting each other with all our public health measures, including regular testing even if you don’t feel sick.”

Nova Scotians are being strongly encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have a large number of close contacts due to their work or social activities.

Appointments can be booked here, by choosing the asymptomatic option. Rapid testing popup sites continue to be set up around the province as well.

More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting .