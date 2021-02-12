Cold warning dropped for Calgary as familes prepare for long weekend events

Send this page to someone via email

A prolonged cold snap that brought record-breaking low temperatures to Alberta is expected to finally come to an end over the Family Day long weekend.

Calgary had been under an extreme cold warning since Monday, but on Friday, Environment Canada finally dropped the warning.

Despite this, daily highs in Calgary are still forecast to be frigid over the next few days.

The seven-day forecast for Calgary as of Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Global News

The cold weather doesn’t mean Calgarians will be stuck at home over the long weekend, as several events and activities are still going ahead.

Things to do in Calgary over the Family Day long weekend

Chinook Blast

Though the weather outside is frightful, Calgarians will be able to beat the winter blues by checking out the city’s first-ever Chinook Blast festival this weekend.

The free, family-friendly and walkable outdoor experience starts on Saturday, Feb. 13.

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest continues this weekend, allowing Calgarians to sip on something sweet and help support a local charity.

During the month-long charitable competition, local cafés and restaurants sell specialized hot chocolates, with $1 from each — or $2 from boozy hot chocolates — going to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Celebrate Year of the Ox

Calgary’s Lunar New Year celebrations are going online this year.

A one-hour program from the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre featuring traditions like the dragon dance, the Calgary Chinese Orchestra and martial arts demonstrations will be streamed on the cultural centre’s website on Feb. 15.

Go skating at one of Calgary’s outdoor rinks

Celebrate the Family Day long weekend by tying on your skates and taking a spin on one of Calgary’s many outdoor rinks.

A map of where all of the city’s rinks are located can be found on the City of Calgary’s website.

Go skiing or snowboarding

After several days of being closed due to the cold, the ski and snowboard hill at Canada Olympic Park reopened on Friday with reduced hours.

Regular operating weekend hours of 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. return on Saturday, with one chair lift and limited conveyors depending on guest numbers.

In Banff, Sunshine Village reopened to the public Friday.

Nakiska Ski Area in Kananaskis, meanwhile, was closed on Friday with the potential to reopen on the weekend if temperatures improve.

Dine out or grab drinks at a local eatery

On Monday, Feb. 8, the province lifted COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited in-person services at all restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes.

Now you’re allowed to eat breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at your favourite restaurant as long as you’re visiting by yourself or with members of your household cohort or your two designated contacts if you live alone.

Getting around Calgary over the Family Day long weekend

Calgary Transit Family Day weekend service

On Family Day, (Monday, Feb. 15) Calgary Transit will provide a Sunday level of service.

Riders can check Calgary Transit’s schedules page to find out when their bus is running.

Free on-street parking on Family Day

On Monday, Feb. 15, on-street parking in Calgary will be free and holiday rates will be charged in select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.

Visit calgaryparking.com for more information.