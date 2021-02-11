Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Another 12 new record lows set in Alberta amid prolonged cold weather

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Getty Images

Environment Canada says 12 new record lows were set in Alberta on Tuesday as a prolonged cold snap continues throughout the province.

This is in addition to 41 records that were broken since the cold outbreak began, the national weather agency said.

Read more: 15 new record lows set in Alberta as extreme cold continues

Of the 12 communities with new record lows on Tuesday, the coldest was in Hendrickson Creek, which saw temperatures drop to -45.3 C — breaking the area’s previous record of -44.3 C, set in 2019.

The record low temperatures seen throughout the province on Feb. 9 include:

Banff
New record of -38.7 C
Old record of -37.8 C set in 1939
Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Bow Island
New record of -33.5 C
Old record of -32.7 C set in 2018
Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Cardston
New record of -37.9 C
Old record of -37.8 C set in 1939
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Claresholm
New record of -35.7 C
Old record of -32.8 C set in 2018
Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cochrane
New Record of -35.7 C
Old Record of -34.9 C set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Drumheller
New record of -37.4 C
Old record of -35.5 C set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Trending Stories

Hendrickson Creek
New record of -45.3 C
Old record of -44.3 C set in 2019
Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High River
New record of -33.8 C
Old record of -30.9 C set in 2019
Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Milk River 
New record of -36.8 C
Old record of -30.7 C set in 2018
Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Sundre
New record of -39.6 C
Old record of -37.7 C set in 2018
Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber
New record of -35.9 C
Old record of -35.4 C set in 2018
Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Waterton Park
New record of -40.2 C
Old record of -33.8 C set in 2018
Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Click to play video 'Edmonton weather forecast: Wednesday, February 10, 2021' Edmonton weather forecast: Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Edmonton weather forecast: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, all of Alberta remained under an extreme cold warning.

Story continues below advertisement

Weather specialist Jodi Hughes said the warnings from Environment Canada are issued when ambient and/or wind chill values will reach at least -40 C for at least two hours.

“Occasionally they will also issue this type of warning when there is the potential for prolonged periods of dangerously cold conditions that are near that threshold,” she said.

Read more: End of Calgary’s cold snap expected over Family Day long weekend

She said it’s likely Alberta will see even more record-breaking low temperatures.

“On Wednesday, the warmest temperature in Alberta was Banff, where it was just shy of -21 C,” she said. “Thursday morning, meanwhile, brought the coldest temperatures in Calgary in over a year.”

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaAlberta weatherExtreme ColdRecord ColdWeather recordsJodi HughesAlberta cold weatherExtreme Cold AlbertaHendrickson Creekrecord cold Albertaweather record alberta
Flyers
More weekly flyers