Another 12 new record lows set in Alberta amid prolonged cold weather

Environment Canada says 12 new record lows were set in Alberta on Tuesday as a prolonged cold snap continues throughout the province.
This is in addition to 41 records that were broken since the cold outbreak began, the national weather agency said.
Of the 12 communities with new record lows on Tuesday, the coldest was in Hendrickson Creek, which saw temperatures drop to -45.3 C — breaking the area’s previous record of -44.3 C, set in 2019.
The record low temperatures seen throughout the province on Feb. 9 include:
Banff
New record of -38.7 C
Old record of -37.8 C set in 1939
Records in this area have been kept since 1887
Bow Island
New record of -33.5 C
Old record of -32.7 C set in 2018
Records in this area have been kept since 1961
Cardston
New record of -37.9 C
Old record of -37.8 C set in 1939
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Claresholm
New record of -35.7 C
Old record of -32.8 C set in 2018
Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Cochrane
New Record of -35.7 C
Old Record of -34.9 C set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1984
Drumheller
New record of -37.4 C
Old record of -35.5 C set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Hendrickson Creek
New record of -45.3 C
Old record of -44.3 C set in 2019
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High River
New record of -33.8 C
Old record of -30.9 C set in 2019
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Milk River
New record of -36.8 C
Old record of -30.7 C set in 2018
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Sundre
New record of -39.6 C
Old record of -37.7 C set in 2018
Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Taber
New record of -35.9 C
Old record of -35.4 C set in 2018
Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Waterton Park
New record of -40.2 C
Old record of -33.8 C set in 2018
Records in this area have been kept since 1976
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, all of Alberta remained under an extreme cold warning.
Weather specialist Jodi Hughes said the warnings from Environment Canada are issued when ambient and/or wind chill values will reach at least -40 C for at least two hours.
“Occasionally they will also issue this type of warning when there is the potential for prolonged periods of dangerously cold conditions that are near that threshold,” she said.
She said it’s likely Alberta will see even more record-breaking low temperatures.
“On Wednesday, the warmest temperature in Alberta was Banff, where it was just shy of -21 C,” she said. “Thursday morning, meanwhile, brought the coldest temperatures in Calgary in over a year.”
