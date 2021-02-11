Another 12 new record lows set in Alberta amid prolonged cold weather

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says 12 new record lows were set in Alberta on Tuesday as a prolonged cold snap continues throughout the province.

This is in addition to 41 records that were broken since the cold outbreak began, the national weather agency said.

Of the 12 communities with new record lows on Tuesday, the coldest was in Hendrickson Creek, which saw temperatures drop to -45.3 C — breaking the area’s previous record of -44.3 C, set in 2019.

The record low temperatures seen throughout the province on Feb. 9 include:

Banff

New record of -38.7 C

Old record of -37.8 C set in 1939

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Bow Island

New record of -33.5 C

Old record of -32.7 C set in 2018

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Cardston

New record of -37.9 C

Old record of -37.8 C set in 1939

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Claresholm

New record of -35.7 C

Old record of -32.8 C set in 2018

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cochrane

New Record of -35.7 C

Old Record of -34.9 C set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Drumheller

New record of -37.4 C

Old record of -35.5 C set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Hendrickson Creek

New record of -45.3 C

Old record of -44.3 C set in 2019

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High River

New record of -33.8 C

Old record of -30.9 C set in 2019

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Milk River

New record of -36.8 C

Old record of -30.7 C set in 2018

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Sundre

New record of -39.6 C

Old record of -37.7 C set in 2018

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber

New record of -35.9 C

Old record of -35.4 C set in 2018

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Waterton Park

New record of -40.2 C

Old record of -33.8 C set in 2018

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, all of Alberta remained under an extreme cold warning.

Weather specialist Jodi Hughes said the warnings from Environment Canada are issued when ambient and/or wind chill values will reach at least -40 C for at least two hours.

“Occasionally they will also issue this type of warning when there is the potential for prolonged periods of dangerously cold conditions that are near that threshold,” she said.

She said it’s likely Alberta will see even more record-breaking low temperatures.

“On Wednesday, the warmest temperature in Alberta was Banff, where it was just shy of -21 C,” she said. “Thursday morning, meanwhile, brought the coldest temperatures in Calgary in over a year.”

