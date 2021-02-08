Bitterly cold winter weather continues in Calgary this week

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians growing tired of the current cold spell will have to wait until the end of the week before they’ll get a reprieve.

Although an extreme cold warning remained in place for much of Alberta on Monday morning, the warning doesn’t include Calgary.

Despite this, Calgary will see a cold week ahead with a high of just -25 C on Monday, followed by a few more days of frigidly cold temperatures until Friday when it warms to a high of -18 C.

Weather will improve slightly heading into the long weekend but the forecast calls for highs to still be below the seasonal average.

Cold weather is being blamed for the closure of both WinSport’s ski and snowboard hill in Calgary and Sunshine Village in Banff on Monday.

Due to the extreme cold, we will be closed tomorrow. Our decision to close is based on our strict operating protocols combined with our reduced indoor capacity due to covid. We will communicate daily this week in regard to whether or not we will open the following day. pic.twitter.com/WmiyJrUXjO — Sunshine Village (@SunshineVillage) February 7, 2021

When it comes to cold weather, the Calgary Humane Society is warning pet owners to take special precautions for their dogs

Spokesperson Brad Nichols said it’s best to keep walks short or not walk your dogs at all.

“If you are going to take those short walks make sure you’re using some booties on their feet — perhaps a jacket — and keep an eye on your animal to make sure that they’re comfortable.”

If your cat or dog is feeling too cold you’ll be able to tell from their behaviour.

“You’ll see some paw lifting, usually, with dogs that are cold,” Nichols said. “Honestly, if you’re cold – probably your animal is cold as well.”

Road clearing update from the City of Calgary

On Monday morning, the City of Calgary issued an update on their website saying crews are continuing to work on plowing and applying material to high-volume Priority One roads like Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail as part of their seven-day snow and ice-clearing policy.

Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.

At this time, a snow route parking ban is not in effect.

School closures Monday due to cold weather

On Monday, several schools outside of Calgary announced they would be closed due to the cold, including:

Chinook’s Edge schools (school division no. 73)

Rocky View schools including Beiseker Colony School, Beiseker Community School, Crossfield Elementary School, Fairview Colony, Kathryn School, Tschetter Colony School and W.G. Murdoch School

Tsuut’ina Nation schools