Sweet! YYC Hot Chocolate Fest returns for February 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Though eateries throughout Calgary are currently closed for in-person dining, organizers of YYC Hot Chocolate Fest say the annual event is still going ahead come February.

During the month-long charitable competition, local cafés and restaurants sell specialized hot chocolates, with $1 from each — or $2 from boozy hot chocolates — going to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

“In recent years, this event has become one of Calgary Meals on Wheels’ largest and most integral fundraisers, raising more than $164,000 since 2011,” a news release stated.

Read more: New app lets Calgarians get easy access to YYC Hot Chocolate Fest vendors

Organizers say although some aspects of the event will look different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the overall goal remains the same.

Story continues below advertisement

“This year, it will be about coming together and safely supporting local businesses — the heart of our city — while helping to ensure all our neighbours are well-fed,” Meals on Wheels said.

“Celebrating safely is a priority this year.” Tweet This

Read more: Hot chocolate helping make dream come true for Winnipeg teen dealing with 8th surgery this year

More than 70 vendors are participating in Hot Chocolate Fest 2021.

Customers can find participating vendors and rate their favourite hot chocolates online via YYCHotChocolate.com or by using the YYC Hot Chocolate app.

At the end of February, awards will be handed out for YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate, Best Spirited Hot Chocolate and the special Cup That Runneth Over award.

6:08 Foodie Tuesday: Hot Chocolate Bombs with Michelle Ashley’s Bakery Foodie Tuesday: Hot Chocolate Bombs with Michelle Ashley’s Bakery – Dec 8, 2020