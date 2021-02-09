Instagram-worthy light installations a part of Calgary’s new Chinook Blast festival

Send this page to someone via email

Though the weather outside is frightful, Calgarians will be able to beat the winter blues by checking out the city’s first-ever Chinook Blast festival starting on Thursday.

The free, family-friendly and walkable outdoor experience runs throughout February. It features a series of art and light displays in the downtown core at Municipal Plaza, Olympic Plaza, Stephen Avenue and Barclay Mall.

“The inaugural celebration is our chance to embrace the season and show the world that we’re not afraid of a little cold,” the Chinook Blast website says. “After all, we don’t hibernate when temperatures fall, we bundle up and head out to enjoy all that winter has to offer.”

According to Tourism Calgary, the event will feature an interactive outdoor art park — called the Chinook Blast hub — with pieces from local artists, including photo-worthy light installations.

Chinook Blast will also include pop-up art displays throughout the city and virtual events and activities.

In years to come, organizers say the event will centre around three anchoring events: One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, the Calgary Folk Music Festival’s Block Heater and the Glow Festival.

Though the Chinook Blast is outside, anyone attending will be required to wear masks, according to the event’s website.

Chinook Blast runs from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. for the remaining Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in February 2021.