Coronavirus: 2 new cases in Northumberland County, 1 in Kawarthas; 9 active outbreaks

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday by the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

The new cases in the health unit’s update included one in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Northumberland County. Of the 955 cases since the pandemic was declared, there have been 502 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 401 in Northumberland County and 52 in Haliburton County. READ MORE: HKPR health unit anticipates completion of first doses of vaccine long-term care homes by weekend

Of the 955 cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, 69 are currently active (43 in the Kawarthas, 24 in Northumberland and two in Haliburton County), down from 78 on Thursday. There are now 841 resolved cases — approximately 88 per cent.

COVID-19 case data for Feb. 11, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

There are currently six hospitalized cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction, down from seven reported Wednesday. As well, there no admissions in the ICU after three were reported 24 hours earlier.

Active outbreaks on Friday include:

Cobourg Police Service: Declared Feb. 6 — four cases as of Thursday (three special constables and one other unidentified employee)

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Feb. 6 — one staff member tests positive

Extendicare Landmark Retirement and adjoining Extendicare Long-term Care in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 3, case details not available

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A and Outbreak B): Declared Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. The province reports seven active cases among inmates as of Feb. 10. At least two staff have tested positive

Hyland Crest long-term care home in Minden: Declared Jan. 31 with two cases — both essential caregivers. The home says all residents tested negative as of Feb. 6

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — 14 resident deaths. On Friday, the company reports 32 active cases — 20 residents and 12 staff. On Thursday there were 21 residents and 11 staff active cases.

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 59 virus-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction — 51 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and nine in Northumberland County. Twenty-eight of the deaths in the Kawarthas were associated with a springtime outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.