Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 11 2021 6:24pm 02:21 Ontario modelling suggests COVID-19 variants could cause increase in cases by early March Ontario's latest COVID-19 modelling shows variants could cause another increase in cases in the province as early as March. Erica Vella reports. Coronavirus: Stay-at-home order and vaccines needed to avoid 3rd wave in Ontario, experts say