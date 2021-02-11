Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 11 2021 6:24pm
02:21

Ontario modelling suggests COVID-19 variants could cause increase in cases by early March

Ontario’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows variants could cause another increase in cases in the province as early as March. Erica Vella reports.

