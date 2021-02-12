Menu

Health

17 new COVID-19 U.K. variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 5:52 pm
WATCH: Ontario’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows variants could cause another increase in cases in the province as early as March.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 17 new cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., in the region on Friday, bringing the total number of U.K. variant cases up to 150.

Eighty-six people have also screened positive for a “variant of concern,” although testing is still underway to determine the exact COVID-19 variant strain.

Read more: Simcoe Muskoka to move back to Ontario’s red-control COVID-19 zone on Feb. 16

On Friday, the health unit also reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 13 are in Barrie, five are in Bradford, four are in Essa and three are in Muskoka Lakes. The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Huntsville, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Penetanguishene and Wasaga Beach.

Fourteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four new cases are community-acquired. Two new cases are outbreak-related, while one is travel-related. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Of the region’s total, 5,872 COVID-19 cases, 86 per cent — or 5,043 — have recovered, while 29 people are in hospital.

Read more: Ontario government reports 1,076 new coronavirus cases, 18 new deaths

On Thursday, there were 1,421 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region. There’s been 25,542 vaccine doses given to people in Simcoe Muskoka in total.

Currently, there are 23 COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka — at 13 institutional settings, six workplaces, two educational settings, one congregate setting and one community setting.

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 283,587, including 6,632 deaths.

