Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario government reports 1,076 new coronavirus cases, 18 new deaths

By Jessica Patton Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: March Break postponed in Ontario amid pandemic' Coronavirus: March Break postponed in Ontario amid pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Thursday that the province would be postponing March break until the week of April 12. The move comes as schools in southern Ontario are in the middle of a phased reopening following a government-imposed weeks-long shutdown due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Ontario government is reporting 1,076 new coronavirus cases on Friday, but issues with data Toronto means there is an underreporting of cases again.

It was also reported that 18 people died since Thursday morning, bringing the total number of people dead to 6,632.

Friday’s case count is higher than Thursday’s, which saw 945 new infections reported. A spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott said Toronto Public Health reported data migration issues again on Friday, which is the second day in a row.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario to provide what category regions will fall into upon reopening

There are currently 763 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals (down by 120). In total, 295 of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care units (down by four) and 204 of those patients are on ventilators (down by seven).

Story continues below advertisement

According to the latest provincial data, 361 cases were recorded in Toronto, 210 in Peel Region, and 122 in York Region.

Read more: Coronavirus: Stay-at-home order and vaccines needed to avoid 3rd wave in Ontario, experts say

Since early Thursday, the government reported 62,012 coronavirus tests were completed and 38,345 still need to be processed. To date, 10,268,451 coronavirus tests have been completed. The positivity rate was 2.2 per cent, which is the lowest since mid-October.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Friday morning, the government said 283,587 have contracted COVID-19 to date. In total, 264,459 people have recovered from the virus — an increase of 1,076 people since Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The government reported 442,441 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across Ontario. In total, 16,605 doses were administered on Thursday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus casesOntario COVID-19 cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers