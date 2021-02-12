Ontario government reports 1,076 new coronavirus cases, 18 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is reporting 1,076 new coronavirus cases on Friday, but issues with data Toronto means there is an underreporting of cases again.

It was also reported that 18 people died since Thursday morning, bringing the total number of people dead to 6,632.

Friday’s case count is higher than Thursday’s, which saw 945 new infections reported. A spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott said Toronto Public Health reported data migration issues again on Friday, which is the second day in a row.

There are currently 763 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals (down by 120). In total, 295 of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care units (down by four) and 204 of those patients are on ventilators (down by seven).

According to the latest provincial data, 361 cases were recorded in Toronto, 210 in Peel Region, and 122 in York Region.

Ontario is reporting 1,076 cases of #COVID19 and over 62,000 tests completed. Locally, there are 361 new cases in Toronto, 210 in Peel and 122 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 442,441 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 12, 2021

Since early Thursday, the government reported 62,012 coronavirus tests were completed and 38,345 still need to be processed. To date, 10,268,451 coronavirus tests have been completed. The positivity rate was 2.2 per cent, which is the lowest since mid-October.

As of Friday morning, the government said 283,587 have contracted COVID-19 to date. In total, 264,459 people have recovered from the virus — an increase of 1,076 people since Thursday.

The government reported 442,441 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across Ontario. In total, 16,605 doses were administered on Thursday.