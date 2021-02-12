Man shot outside Tay Township, Ont., home

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating after a man was shot outside a George Street home in Tay Township, Ont., Thursday night.

Police say they received numerous reports of gunshots from area residents.

Officers then found and spoke with a man on George Street.

He was triaged by paramedics at the scene and sent to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries sustained in the incident and released.

OPP believe the incident is isolated in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

