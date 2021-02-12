Menu

Crime

Man shot outside Tay Township, Ont., home

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 12:54 pm
Police say they received numerous reports of gunshots from area residents.
Police say they received numerous reports of gunshots from area residents. Don Mitchell / Global News

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating after a man was shot outside a George Street home in Tay Township, Ont., Thursday night.

Police say they received numerous reports of gunshots from area residents.

Read more: OPP investigate Midland shooting

Officers then found and spoke with a man on George Street.

He was triaged by paramedics at the scene and sent to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries sustained in the incident and released.

OPP believe the incident is isolated in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

