OPP investigate Midland shooting

South Georgian Bay OPP responded to a shooting at a building in Midland late Friday night, where a 25-year-old male was suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.
Officers’ initial investigation revealed that the man was in the parking lot at a building on Marina Park Avenue when the shooting took place, OPP say.
According to police, this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to public safety.
After treating the 25-year-old man at the scene, officers say, he was sent to the hospital for further treatment of his injuries.
Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip at http://www.p3tips.com, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
