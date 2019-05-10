Crime
May 10, 2019 1:43 pm

Man’s licence suspended after cannabis found in his system while driving: South Simcoe police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

South Simcoe police have handed out their first three-day licence suspension after officers say a man had cannabis in his system while driving.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A 43-year-old Toronto man is facing a three-day licence suspension after he was found to have cannabis in his system while driving in Bradford, South Simcoe police say.

At about 1 p.m., officers stopped the man on Holland Street West after police say he disobeyed a sign.

The odour of cannabis was detected, police add, and the man was tested using drug-screening equipment.

According to South Simcoe police officers, the test resulted in a positive reading for THC, the main intoxicating substance in cannabis.

The man’s licence was suspended for three days, and he received a ticket for disobeying the sign, police add.

According to officers, drivers are not allowed to have cannabis in their system if they’re 21 and under, have a G1, G2, M1 or M2 licence or if they’re driving a vehicle that requires an A-F driver’s licence or a commercial vehicle operator’s registration.

This is the South Simcoe Police Service’s first three-day licence suspension for a cannabis-related offence.

