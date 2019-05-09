37-year-old charged after reportedly stolen Saskatchewan vehicle found in Midland, Ont.

A 37-year-old Innisfil, Ont., man is facing charges after OPP officers found a reportedly stolen F-350 pickup truck from Saskatchewan in Midland, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

Matthew Renfrow has been charged with possessing property over $5,000 that was obtained through crime, police say.

Two OPP officers who were off duty spotted the vehicle at separate times on Tuesday afternoon, police say, and after the second observation, an on-duty officer conducted a traffic stop that confirmed the truck was the same one that had been reported stolen.

The accused was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on June 20.

