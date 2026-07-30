Toronto police to provide update on nearly 20-year-old homicide case

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Toronto police are set to provide an update Thursday morning on a nearly two-decade-old homicide.

Det. Sgt. Stephen Smith is scheduled to speak to reporters on the investigation into Patrick Santos’s death.

Santos, 21, was killed on Sept. 17, 2006.

The update is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Nearly 20 years ago, Santos was found murdered in his father’s backyard. While getting ready to go to church, Santos’s mother, Juliet Sweet, received a phone call from her son’s biological father.

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He had found Santos dead at his home on Bridlington Street in Scarborough, bound at the wrists and ankles, beaten and suffocated.

Santos was at a downtown club with friends the night before and the last communication he had before his death was with his girlfriend at 4:30 a.m.

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Police believed multiple people were waiting in his backyard for him.

After his death, police discovered that Santos was involved in criminal activity involving debit card and credit card skimming.

His family didn’t know about his alleged criminal life.

After years of searching for the suspects without results, police pursued specialized forensic phenotype testing for more clues. However, police did not release an update on the results of those tests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.