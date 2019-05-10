Barrie police searching for suspect after vehicle reportedly stolen by man with knife

Barrie police are searching for a suspect after a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV was reportedly stolen from the Bayfield Mall parking lot by a man armed with a knife on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the reported incident at 6:18 p.m. When the owner of the vehicle returned to her car after shopping, officers say a man approached her and then gained access to her car.

The suspect then drove through the parking lot and made a left turn onto Coulter Street before continuing toward Bayfield Street, police add.

No injuries were reported, and the vehicle has not yet been found.

According to police, the grey SUV has the licence plate CALR 577.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 25-year-old man who stands between five feet seven inches and five feet eight inches tall with an average build, dirty blond hair, dark-coloured running shoes and a brown hoodie, police say.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Franke of the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2546 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.p3tips.com.