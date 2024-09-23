Montreal stabbing turns fatal after man, 19, dies from injuries

Police say a 19-year-old man who was stabbed in Montreal on Saturday night has died.
Montreal authorities say the attack occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the city’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood on the southeastern end of the island.
Police spokeswoman Sabrina Gauthier says the stabbing occurred after a conflict between a group and another man escalated.
She says police found the victim with injuries to his upper body caused by a sharp object, resulting in his death early Sunday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, police had said the victim’s life was no longer in danger, but his conditioned worsened as the day wore on.
Officers have arrested two men, aged 19 and 27.
