Police search for witnesses after baby found seriously injured

OPP are searching for witnesses after an 11-month-old baby boy was reportedly found seriously injured in the Birch Street area on March 20 in Orillia.

The baby was transported to a hospital in Orillia, police say, before being airlifted to Toronto.

The infant, who police believe was wearing a lime green jacket and navy snow pants, between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on March 20, was being transported with three other young children to a school on George Street, officers say.

According to police, a care provider was transporting the children in a four-seat stroller when she was approached by two unidentified women who asked about the baby’s well-being.

11-month-old infant male sustained serious injuries and required medical assistance in #Orillia on March 20, 2019. Do you remember seeing the infant between March 19 and 20? Call #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @CrimeSDM anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) ^gp pic.twitter.com/Z9iC8R1Zi9 — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) May 13, 2019

These witnesses may hold important information and are asked to contact police, officers say.

According to the OPP, the baby may have been in the following areas between March 19 and 20:

Gill Street

Peter Street North

Birch Street

Barrie Road

Lexington Avenue

Westmount Drive North

George Street

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stopper 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, police say.

