Police search for witnesses after baby found seriously injured

OPP are searching for witnesses after an 11-month-old baby boy was reportedly found seriously injured in the Birch Street area on March 20 in Orillia.
The baby was transported to a hospital in Orillia, police say, before being airlifted to Toronto.
READ MORE: OPP investigate Midland shooting
The infant, who police believe was wearing a lime green jacket and navy snow pants, between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on March 20, was being transported with three other young children to a school on George Street, officers say.
According to police, a care provider was transporting the children in a four-seat stroller when she was approached by two unidentified women who asked about the baby’s well-being.
These witnesses may hold important information and are asked to contact police, officers say.
READ MORE: Barrie police searching for suspect after vehicle reportedly stolen by man with knife
According to the OPP, the baby may have been in the following areas between March 19 and 20:
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stopper 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, police say.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.