Blood Tribe Police Service arrests armed man barricaded inside trailer

A 45-year-old man is facing charges after police said he barricaded himself inside a trailer on the Kainai Nation on Wednesday.

The Blood Tribe Police Service said officers were called to a home in a rural area at around 8 p.m. to remove an intoxicated man who was “no longer welcome.”

Arriving officers found the man had left the home and was inside a nearby camper trailer.

“Two police officers approached the camper trailer and through a window, one witnessed a man load a bolt action rifle and point it towards the door of the camper trailer, where the other police officer was standing and about to knock,” police said in a Friday news release.

“Both police officers were able to reposition to safety and evacuate the residents of the home.”

RCMP and emergency response teams from Calgary were called to help, and at around 3:20 a.m., police took one man into custody, seizing a shotgun.

Leon Good Dagger of the Blood Tribe was arrested and charged with several firearms offences. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Good Dagger has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Court on Feb. 21.